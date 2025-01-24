Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, was forced to defend his controversial new property tax on home sales to non-resident/non-European Union buyers at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. The tax will principally hit British and American property buyers in Spain as they are some of the biggest buyers of Spanish property but obviously from outside the European Union and in some cases non residents in Spain.
Fears that Spain no longer wants foreign investment
As i mentioned in a previous comment, the 10 billion wiped from Catalan National debt could have built 100,000 thousand new social houses with rental incomes contributing to more houses/ Apt being built over future years. No need to upset anyone. As it is he has upset nearly everyone exepct the catalan regional government.
Is he really surprised that this move wouldn’t be seen as anti investment. I have no idea how many house sales occur in Spain each year but 27 k to foreigners doesn’t seem a lot. As for British being the worst hit. Well 100% tax on a Majorca property. Takes you to some very nice places in Europe. Nice , Tuscany, and Portugal, Sardinia,
Biggest losers will be Spain with 1.5 million uneducated workers arriving. Where will they be living?