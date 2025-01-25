President Marga Prohens says there is no definitive decision regarding an increase in the Balearic tourist tax this summer, but in a radio interview on Friday indicated she believes that an increase would be appropriate.

Prohens pointed out that the government made a "very clear" proposal to increase the rate for high summer (June to August), as "we have to talk about limits and take measures to contain growth".

But she highlighted the role of the working parties for the social and economic sustainability pact and the fact that the "diagnoses" of these parties will not be presented until the end of February. That will be when government proposals are "nuanced, debated and approved".

"If we start the phase of proposals in March, we will have to see the level of consensus and the speed of this phase, which I can't give right now." She accepted that time will be "very tight" for applying an increase this summer. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation said on Friday that if there is to be an increase, it should be delayed until summer 2026.

As well as the proposed increase for the summer, the government wants to scrap the tourist tax in the low season and get round the obligation for residents having to pay the tax. There is as yet no indication as to what the high-summer rate might be, the current maximum being four euros per night per person (under-16s exempted).