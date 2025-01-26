In 2025, 541 cruise ships are scheduled for Palma. The total number of passengers is put at 1.8 million. By comparison with 2024 there will be 47 more ships and 41,000 more passengers.

In 2019, there were 592 ships. The demands for a reduction grew louder. Limits on the number of 'mega' cruise ships with 5,000 or more passengers headed the list of these demands. The pandemic intervened, and in 2021 there were only 167 stopovers. The Balearic Government had nevertheless pushed ahead in securing an agreement with cruise operators. In December of that year it was agreed that there would be no more than one mega ship and two smaller ships at any one time. A weekly limit was established. This worked out at an average of 2,500 passengers per day.

There were exceptions. More than three ships were permitted on certain days. Much though the government spoke about an "effective reduction", the reality was somewhat different. In 2023, this was all of 3.4% compared with 2022. We now come to 2025. The pre-pandemic record will not be matched, but the upward trend is undeniable.

In January and February there are year-on-year reductions - one stopover for both months, fourteen and ten respectively. From March this changes; there will be 21 stopovers, three more. The peak will be October, 82 stopovers, an increase of 20 and with over 270,000 passengers. A daily average of 2,500 will be exceeded by more than three times. If Balearic Ports Authority forecasts are met, this average will be exceeded every month from March to November.

The 2021 agreement was valid for five years. As it will soon expire, the parliamentary commission for tourism has urged the government to resume negotiations for a renewal of the agreement. But as is evident, the agreement hasn't proved to be as effective as had been hoped.

On behalf of the government, the tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, has said very little about cruise ships other than to refer to the existing agreement. However, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, who is from the same party as Bauzá (the Partido Popular), caused something of a stir in May last year when he announced a series of proposals that the town hall would be sending for consideration by the government's sustainability pact working parties. One of these proposals was "to regulate, limit or prohibit the arrival of certain cruise ships so that they are only small and medium-sized ones".

As with other measures said to be for addressing overtourism, any new initiative regarding cruise ships may well depend on the deliberations of the working parties. Their reports are due at the end of February.