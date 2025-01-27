Hundreds of members of the infamous Hells Angels gang spent the weekend enjoying the delights of Palma wearing their characteristic ‘uniforms’. According to information that the Bulletin sister media outlet Ultima Hora has been able to access, just over a hundred members of this organisation gathered in Mallorca to hold one of their annual conventions.

The different chapters of the organisation spread out to different areas of the island in order to avoid attracting attention and to go as unnoticed as possible. It is known that most of the convention participants are located in hotels in the northern part of Mallorca. There are also some in the Playa de Palma.

For the time being, the only recorded incident on record was a minor altercation between several Hells Angels and security staff at one venue, which ended amicably between the two parties. In other venues, security staff refused access to the establishments as all members were wearing identification waistcoats accrediting them as members of the band.

On Sunday morning, many residents and tourists found a group of members of the Barcelona chapter of the gang strolling through the streets of Playa de Palma. Representatives from European countries are also known to have arrived. The last two incidents in which members of the Hells Angels have been involved on the island date back to March and August 2024.

At the beginning of August, the Guardia Civil arrested four members of ‘Los Angeles del Infierno’ for extorting money from a businessman in Llucmajor. The arrested men, who also stole a car from him, forced him to sign a debt document for 37,000 euros to one of the members of the organisation. They are accused of extortion, threats and belonging to a criminal group. The four ‘Hells Angels’, according to the Guardia Civil in a press release, offered themselves to a businessman from Llucmajor to intercede for him in a debt he had contracted with a man from another town.

The complainant agreed to go to a house alone with the arrested men and the other party. When the businessman arrived at the house, he was met by the four members of the biker group, who forced him to draw up and sign a debt obligation document towards one of the arrested men for 37,000 euros. 37,000. The arrested men then took his vehicle, which is valued at 45,000 euros.

A few months earlier, specifically, in March 2024, agents from the National Police Robbery Group arrested the leader of the Hells Angels of the Balearics and his lieutenant for the beating of a restaurateur in Playa de Palma. They are also accused of extortion for demanding 10,000 euros for letting him keep the premises open and operate normally. After the arrest, the accused were brought before the courts of Vía Alemania in Palma. The two detainees were released and a restraining order was issued against the victim and the premises in question.