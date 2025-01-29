The Council of Mallorca attended a meeting in Madrid on Wednesday to learn how the future one-stop shop for short-term rentals will work. It was explained that owners will be obliged to obtain a registration number and that the platforms will identify them by this number. This meeting was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda to specify the operation of this service, which came into force on 2 January and will be effectively applied on 1 July, as reported by the island institution in a press release.

Representing the Council of Mallorca were the island’s Minister of Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez Díaz, and the island’s Director of Tourism for Supply and Quality, Clara del Moral. Throughout the day, and through presentations and round tables, various experts explained how the tool will work and all the developments and functionalities it will have, both from the point of view of the platforms and of the public administration.

Thus, as highlighted during the conference, the regulation will apply to tourist rentals, seasonal rentals, room rentals and other properties that allow short-term accommodation and involve financial remuneration, as long as they are offered through transactional online platforms.

In addition, the regulation will be mandatory for services provided by online platforms to hosts offering short-term accommodation in Spain, regardless of the location of the platforms, as well as for rental services provided by the hosts.

Rodríguez has stated that the objective was to find out ‘exactly’ the details of the information that will be necessary to establish a ‘fluid’ and ‘effective’ communication of the legal activity of short-term rentals that takes place in each territory.

In this sense, he has referred to the information that will have to be provided by the departments responsible for tourism, as well as by the property registries. The conference was attended by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez, as well as representatives from all the autonomous communities, municipalities, the business sector and marketing platforms.