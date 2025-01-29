Representing the Council of Mallorca were the island’s Minister of Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez Díaz, and the island’s Director of Tourism for Supply and Quality, Clara del Moral. Throughout the day, and through presentations and round tables, various experts explained how the tool will work and all the developments and functionalities it will have, both from the point of view of the platforms and of the public administration.
Thus, as highlighted during the conference, the regulation will apply to tourist rentals, seasonal rentals, room rentals and other properties that allow short-term accommodation and involve financial remuneration, as long as they are offered through transactional online platforms.
In addition, the regulation will be mandatory for services provided by online platforms to hosts offering short-term accommodation in Spain, regardless of the location of the platforms, as well as for rental services provided by the hosts.
Rodríguez has stated that the objective was to find out ‘exactly’ the details of the information that will be necessary to establish a ‘fluid’ and ‘effective’ communication of the legal activity of short-term rentals that takes place in each territory.
In this sense, he has referred to the information that will have to be provided by the departments responsible for tourism, as well as by the property registries. The conference was attended by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez, as well as representatives from all the autonomous communities, municipalities, the business sector and marketing platforms.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.