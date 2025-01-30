The days of the Golden Visa, which proved particularly helpful for Britons wanting to move to Spain are over, but there is another way that Britons and other non-European nationals can settle in Spain with few problems. The Golden Visa is being withdrawn in the next few months.
The non-lucrative visa is a Spanish visa available to non-EU citizens who have sufficient economic means to stay in the country without engaging in any work or professional activity. It is one of the easiest routes to permanent residency in Spain, provided you meet the income/savings conditions. You can also use it to bring your family with you.
The non-lucrative visa allows you to reside in Spain legally and obtain a one-year residency permit, which can be renewed for an additional four years as long as you meet the residency criteria.
Upon residing in Spain for a consecutive period of 5 years, you may apply for permanent residency status during your third renewal. You will be issued with a 10 year card and you will be entitled to access the Spanish State Healthcare system, obtain travel discounts, and various benefits enjoyed by Spanish citizens and permanent residents.
To qualify for permanent residency in Spain, you must have resided in the country continuously for at least five years without being absent for more than six months in any given year. Additionally, your total absences over the five-year period must not exceed 10 months. After obtaining permanent residency, the allowable absence period extends to 12 consecutive months or a total of 6 years within the 10-year validity of your residency card.
Previously, temporary residency could be revoked if absent for over six months in a residency year, but this rule has been overturned. Note that local offices may have varying interpretations of the law, leading to lengthy and expensive appeals if rejected. Staying in Spain during the initial five years to secure permanent residency is a more secure option.
