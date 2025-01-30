The days of the Golden Visa, which proved particularly helpful for Britons wanting to move to Spain are over, but there is another way that Britons and other non-European nationals can settle in Spain with few problems. The Golden Visa is being withdrawn in the next few months.



The non-lucrative visa is a Spanish visa available to non-EU citizens who have sufficient economic means to stay in the country without engaging in any work or professional activity. It is one of the easiest routes to permanent residency in Spain, provided you meet the income/savings conditions. You can also use it to bring your family with you.