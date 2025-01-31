​GENERAL INFORMATION: Source: Spanish ministry of the Interior



Visa to reside in Spain without carrying out any gainful (work or professional) activity, provided that the applicant has sufficient and guaranteed means to live on. This visa does not constitute a work permit.

The following family members may also obtain the visa:

The spouse or unmarried partner.

Dependent children and dependent relatives in the ascending line who form part of the family unit.

Required documents​​

1. National visa application form. Each applicant must complete and sign a visa application, filling in each of its sections.

2. Non-working residence visa application form.

​Each applicant must complete and sign a copy of the EX-01 form, filling in each of its sections. Follow the instructions.

3. Photograph. A recent, passport-size, colour photograph, taken against a light background, facing forward, without dark or reflective glasses, or any garments concealing the oval of the face.

4.Valid, unexpired passport. The original and a photocopy of the page or pages of the passport that contain biometric data must be submitted. The passport must have a minimum validity period of 1 year and contain two blank pages. Passports issued more than 10 years ago will not be accepted.

5. Proof of financial means. The applicant must submit the originals and a copy of the documents proving that they have sufficient financial means to cover the expenses of residing in Spain for the initial year of the residence permit, or accrediting that they have a regular source of income, for themselves and, where applicable, for the family members accompanying them. The minimum required amount is equivalent to 400% of Spain's Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (IPREM). To this amount must be added 100% of the IPREM for each family member in the applicant's care.

Documentation in original form with an official stamp and seal of the issuing agency that verifies sufficient economic means for the period of residency in Spain or certifies the availability of a non-working monthly income (eg. pension) that satisfies the minimum financial requirements.

If you are of working age, you will need to prove receipt of a pension or provide a termination letter from your employer stating that you will no longer work for that company or, in case of self-employment, you will need to provide an affidavit before a Notary stating that you agree not to work while residing in Spain. In the case of retirees, the applicant must be a beneficiary of a State pension in convertible currency or be a beneficiary of a life annuity, not capitalizable, payable by a public or private institution in convertible currency and / or investment accounts. Attach bank statements from the last three months and a copy of the last tax return.

Residency applicants cannot have/leave loans or mortgages in the United States when applying for residency in Spain.



Foreign documents must be legalized or apostilled and, where applicable, must be submitted together with an official translation into Spanish.

6. Health insurance. Original and a copy of the certificate accrediting the public or private health insurance with no co-pay (or deductible) contracted with an insurance entity authorized to operate in Spain. The insurance policy must be valid for 1 year and must cover all the beneficiaries of the visa for the risks insured by Spain's public health system. No travel insurances with medical assistance coverage will be accepted.

7.Criminal record check certificate. Applicants of legal age who apply for a visa for a stay of more than 180 days must submit the original and a copy of the criminal record check certificate(s) issued by their country or countries of residence for the past 5 years.

Obtain a background check verified by fingerprint comparison. This document is valid for a maximum of 90 days after the issue date mentioned on it. It must be legalized with the "Apostille of The Hague" and then translated into Spanish in order to be accepted.

The background check can be issued by either:

(a) The U.S. Justice Department- FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation and must be legalized with the "Apostille of The Hague" by the Secretary of State in Washington D.C.

or

(b) The State Justice Department (all states where the applicant has residedin the last 5 years) and the document must be legalized with the "Apostille of The Hague" by the Secretary of State of said state.



8.Medical certificate. Applicants requiring a visa for a stay of more than 180 days must submit the original and a copy of a medical certificate accrediting that they do not suffer from any disease that could cause serious repercussions for public health pursuant to the 2005 International Health Regulations. Foreign documents must be legalized or apostilled and, where applicable, must be submitted together with an official translation into Spanish.

9.I.D. Card that proves your place of residence is within the jurisdiction of the Spanish Consulate of Los Angeles (original and photocopy). Jurisdiction extends through Southern California (Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties), Arizona, Colorado and Utah. You can provide one of the following documents: U.S. Driver license, State I.D. card, Voter’s Registration Card, current Student I.D. ​

U.S. Resident Alien Card or valid U.S. long term Visa. (original and photocopy): Holders of B-1 and B-2 Visas cannot apply in the United States; they must apply in their country of residence or country of origin. Applicants holding Student Visas must also present their I-20 signed by the university on the last page and a copy of their F-1 Visa.

10.Visa and residence permit fees. To pay the fee for the residence permit at the Consular Office, the applicant must complete all the fields of, and sign, two copies of form 790 code 052, ticking box 2.1 (initial temporary residence permit).

Payments of visa and residence permit fees are made at the time of your appointment, only money order is​ accepted (no credit cards, no debit cards, no personal checks). Money orders are to be addressed to the "Consulate General of Spain Los Angeles". . Money orders are to be addressed to the "Consulate General of Spain Los Angeles". Please check the exact amount of the visa fee here.pdf

Residence permit fees can also be paid online, through the link to form 790-052. In this case, the proof of payment obtained from the same webpage must be attached.

Required documents for family members.​ For each family member it will be necessary to submit:​

All the required documents specified in sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. For minors, the visa application and the residence permit application must be signed by one of their parents.

Documents constituting proof of family relationship with the applicant accrediting financial means: birth or marriage certificates issued by the civil registry, certificate of registration as an unmarried couple or any other document substantiating an unmarried partnership with the applicant. Foreign documents must be legalized or apostilled and, where applicable, must be submitted together with an official translation into Spanish.

In the case of adult children, documents proving financial dependence, the adult child's civil status and that they continue to form part of the family unit. Foreign documents must be legalized or apostilled and, where applicable, must be submitted together with an official translation into Spanish.

In the case of relatives in the ascending line, documents proving financial dependence and that they form part of the family unit. Foreign documents must be legalized or apostilled and, where applicable, must be submitted together with an official translation into Spanish.

When necessary to assess the application, the Consular Office may request additional documents or data and may also ask the applicant to come in for a personal interview.

Procedure​

This Consular Office is competent to accept visa applications from individuals residing in the consular district.

All non-working residence visas require the obtainment of an initial residence permit, which is processed at the same time as the visa application.

Who can apply for a visa: Visa applications must be submitted in person by the applicant, or by one of their parents if the applicant is a minor.

Place of submission: Applications must be submitted in person at BLS Visa service for Spain: 6380 Wilshire Boulevard, suite 1100 Los Ángeles, CA To make an appointment: https://usa.blsspainvisa.com/losangeles/ Email: info.laxes@blsinternational.net Phone: 516-888-1169 Applicants must legally reside within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General. Jurisdiction extends across Southern California (Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties), Arizona, Colorado and Utah. B1/B2 visa holders must apply for the visa in their country of legal residence. The Honorary Consulates of Spain are not authorized to process visa applications.

Proof of receipt: The Consular Office will provide the applicant with proof of receipt of the application with a code that enables them to check the status of the dossier through the following link: https://sutramite​consular.maec.e​s/Home.aspx. The Consular Office will also provide a copy of the application form (form EX-01) and, where applicable, of the receipt of payment of the fee (form 790-52).

Rectifying the application: The Consular Office may ask the applicant to submit any missing documents, or to provide additional documents or data that are necessary for a decision regarding the application. The applicant may also be called in for a personal interview.

Decision period: The legal period for reaching a decision is of 3 months from the day after the application submission date, but this period may be extended if an interview or additional documents are requested.

Collecting the visa: The visa must be collected in person by the applicant or by their legal representative (if the applicant is a minor) within a maximum period of 1 month, counted as of the day after the date on which the favourable decision is notified. The Consular Office will inform the applicant regarding the procedure for the return of the passport and any other original documentation.

Refusal of the residence permit or visa: Refusals of the residence permit or visa will always be notified in writing, setting forth the grounds on which the decision adopted was based.

Appeals: If a residence permit or visa is refused, the applicant may submit an appeal for reconsideration to this Consular Office within 1 month of the day following the date on which notification of the refusal is received. An application for judicial review may also be filed with the High Court of Justice of Madrid within the 2-month period beginning the day after the date on which the applicant receives notification of the refusal of the visa or residence permit or of the dismissal of the reconsideration appeal.