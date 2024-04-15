Huge congratulations to the IBDP Visual Arts students and Ms Juncosa for the wonderful art exhibition in Senior School. We have such talented artists who presented such a wide range of pieces and spoke about their inspiration and the rationale behind their work with such passion and confidence. We are so proud of these amazing students!

Easter Hat Parade

The last afternoon of the spring term was a lovely afternoon for the Easter Hat Parade! The kids were amazing with the creative designs and the backfield looked so beautiful filled with colour. It was lovely to see so many parents present to support the kids.

Educational Workshops with the Local Police

Our Year 4 students enjoyed a sunny morning at the local Marratxí police station. They were taught about road safety and how to ride a bicycle respecting traffic around them and road signs.

Our students from Year 6 and 7 represented the school in a road safety competition and we are very proud of how well they did in the activities.