It has been such a lovely week in the Nursery class. In phonics the children have continued to experiment with making and listening to sounds. The topic for this half term is ‘Traditional Tales’. This week the children focused on the story The Three Little Pigs. They had lots of fun retelling the story, role playing as the characters from the story, and continuing with basket making. The children have now started to make their star headbands for the Christmas show!

The Christmas Fair took place on Friday 29th November. Preparations for the day began around lunchtime after over a month of careful planning. Families donated second hand books and toys, sweets and chocolates for the many stalls. Amazing prizes were generously donated for the Golden Dip at the end of the fair.

Father Christmas arrived promptly at 5.00pm and delighted the children with his cheery “ho ho ho” and chocolate gift. Some of the children’s conversations brought a tear to his twinkly eyes!

The atmosphere at the fair was one of community spirit and good cheer. There was an abundance of food to tempt everyone’s taste and plenty of activities for all ages.

Getting ready for Christmas.

Morning preparations for the Christmas Fair at Queen’s College

The Queen’s College students exchanged their school uniform for Christmas jumpers or comfy clothing ready for the Christmas Fair. As lunchtime approached it was all hands on deck moving tables, chairs, putting up posters and preparing stalls ready for parents at 3pm.

The charities supported this year will be:

Aldeas Infantiles www.aldeasinfantiles.es

Apotecaris Solidaris www.apotecarissolidaris.org

Projecte NANA

Support for Valencia

Cheques will be presented at the Queen’s College Christmas celebration at the church in Genova on Friday 20th December.