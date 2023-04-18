Real Mallorca produced an impressive display at the Estadio Albanca Balaidos on Monday night as they hung on to beat Celta Vigo 0-1 to end a run of six games without a win. Celta hadn’t lost a home game since February 12 but came up against a Palma side who defended magnificently before achieving the impossible – AN AWAY WIN! Their first on the road since the beginning of last November.

Despite only two points separating the sides, Mallorca felt more in need of a positive result with their recent win-less streak seeing them ever so slightly slip down a place in the La Liga classifications.

Mallorca’s winner came in the 21st minute from Senegal’s Amath (who previously inexplicably had missed a couple of easy chances). Galarreta rescued a ball that looked lost and his cross was headed on by Raillo and Amath, unmarked, took advantage of some slack home defending to send Mallorquinistas into raptures, 0-1.

In the second half, the Celta coach Carvalho made some changes but the home side, who started on the front foot, faded away against a resilient Mallorca rearguard. Celta Vigo hit the bar near the end, then had Mallo sent off for a second yellow. A half-decent referee, Sr Ortez, blew for time in the 95th minute and it was a case of cue celebrations.

SUMMING UP: Mathematically, Mallorca are still not safe but Monday night’s outstanding win leaves us ten points above the relegation zone.

Mallorca will have a great opportunity to put their long-awaited permanency on track next Sunday at 18:30 when we play Getafe in the Son Moix. Monday’s game saw coach Javier Aguirre’s team play the best they’ve done since the World Cup break, although, boy, did us fans suffer in the last 20 minutes as we came under perpetual bombardment.

He got his initial line-up “on the money” and once again the enormous talent of Kang In Lee was key to our win. He had a superb first half, filtering through passes like the class player he is. In the end a huge victory, salvation is ever nearer with nine pivotal games still on the agenda. Visca Mallorca !