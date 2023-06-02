Real Mallorca and Javier Aguirre have reached an agreement to extend his contract until June 30, 2024 , the club announced today.

Aguirre has coached the Mallorcan side in 50 games in all competitions, with a record of 20 wins, nine draws and 21 defeats.

The “Vasco” took over as coach of the side in March 2022 with the team in the relegation zone with nine games to go.

After a dramatic final stretch, he managed to avoid relegation, a goal he has also achieved this year, which will allow the club to remain in the top flight of Spanish football for the third consecutive season.

Mallorca confirmed Aguirre’s continuity with a photo in which the coach poses with the club’s president, North American Andy Kohlberg, and the directors of Business and Football, Alfonso Díaz and Pablo Ortells, respectively.