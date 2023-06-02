According to the French sporting media Real Madrid’s Mallorcan striker Marco Asensio’s signing by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is almost complete and could be formalised in the next few days.

According to Le Parisien, which does not specify its sources, Calvia-born Asensio (27) has already given his approval and the contract with PSG should be signed for at least four seasons.

The Spain international ends his contract with Real Madrid, with whom he has played for the past seven seasons, on 30 June, and he has failed to reach an agreement on an extension proposed by the club’s directors last winter.

His decision to opt for PSG has been helped by the close relationship that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has with the French club’s sporting adviser, Luis Campos, according to L’Équipe.

Although there are some doubts about the financial leeway the club will have in view of UEFA’s financial “fair play” rules, it is certain that they will need to strengthen their attack, with Messi’s departure a foregone conclusion and Neymar likely to follow suit.