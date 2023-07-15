Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre won’t have gained too much information on the winning outcome | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma15/07/2023 10:50
Three goals in the last eight minutes from Maffeo, Llabres and Abdon Prats saw the Palma side win their first pre-season training game 1-3 against modest third division Austrian outfit Union Gurten. The home side took the lead in the 82nd minute but Mallorca found second gear and cruised to victory.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.