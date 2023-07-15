Three goals in the last eight minutes from Maffeo, Llabres and Abdon Prats saw the Palma side win their first pre-season training game 1-3 against modest third division Austrian outfit Union Gurten. The home side took the lead in the 82nd minute but Mallorca found second gear and cruised to victory.

In the first half Muriqi, Amath and Dani Rodriguez stood out and new signings Toni Lato and Omar Mascarell played their first 45 minutes for their new club.

With the church bells ringing in the background, Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre won’t have gained too much information on the winning outcome. With six B team players in the squad and a clear need for some quality in vital areas, the main thing was a win without injuries.

Mallorca will play second division Austrian side SV Ried 1912 on Monday.