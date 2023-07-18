In what turned out to be a complete one-sided mismatch, Real Mallorca continued their pre-season stage in Austria with a crushing 0-9 win against third division side CV Ried’s youth team on Monday night.

Mallorca took no prisoners in this total “gubbing” playing against a team of boys aged between 17 – 21.

Coach Jaqvier Aguirre picked two different line-ups in each half and both goalkeepers, Dominik Greif and Predrag Rajkovic, could have brought their deck-chairs and slapped on the sunscreen for all the action they saw !

For the record, Abdon Prats and Muriqi scored two goals each with “El Pirata” missing a late penalty, although 10 would have been a bit harsh for the local team. They at least crossed the halfway line on a couple of occasions. The other goals came from Morlanes, Amath, Gaya, Llabres and Luna.

Aguirre selected all six of the B team who enjoyed the jaunt and Colombian youngster Luna and Miguelito lived up to their reputations as being ones for the future.

On Friday at 3pm we face Bundesliga side Köln in a game that will be very difficult and difficult. Expected to join the squad in Austria during the week is new signing 25-year-old Belgian centre back Siebe van der Heyden, who’s joined from Jupiter league club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.