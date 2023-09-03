Real Mallorca 0 - Athletic Club 0

The first half was dominated by the Bilbao side, Nico Williams going close and one of two Oihan Sancet efforts just grazing the post. Muriqi had Mallorca's best chance just before the break with a header from Sergi Darder's free-kick, but it was a somewhat familiar story, Athletic having 66% of the possession.

Two minutes into the second period and an Athletic own goal was ruled out for offside against Vedat Muriqi. With the visitors resuming their dominance, Muniain and Iñaki Williams combined in the 65th minute but were unable to put them ahead.

On 73 minutes, a Muriqi effort was deflected wide and his shot from the resultant corner was blocked by Iñaki Williams.

Muniain headed wide from a great centre by Berenguer in the 82nd minute, but the Mallorca defence stayed firm.

A second point of the season for Mallorca after four matches and heading into the international break. Time for coach Javier Aguirre to think, and he needs to - Mallorca's creativity was negligible.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Valjent, Van der Heyden, Lato (J. Costa 69); Rodríguez (Morlanes 69), S. Costa, Darder (Abdón 84); Larin (Llabrés 56), Muriqi

Athletic: Simón; Lekue (Prados 60), Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Galarreta, Vesga (D. García 78); I. Williams (R. García 84), Sancet (Muniain 60), N. Williams (Berenguer 78); Guruzeta

Attendance: 17,043.