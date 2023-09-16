Celta Vigo 0 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca sprang into life after twenty minutes, Muriqi leaping twice in short succession in going close with headers. These were the best chances of the first half until Vigo's Larsen lost his marker on 41 minutes and shot just wide.

Into the second half, and Rajkovic saved well from Fran Beltrán before Larsen's 55th minute header from a corner hit the post.

Samu Costa's shot on 64 minutes was saved by Villar in the Vigo goal, and the home side responded through an effort by Aspas that went over the bar. A goal was looking increasingly likely, and it seemed as if Vigo had grabbed one. Jonathan Bamba's shot was initially signalled as a goal, but a VAR check showed that it hadn't crossed the line, having come down off the bar.

Rajkovic was on hand again in the 78th minute, saving from Douvikas, who had been put in by a fine pass from Aspas. Vigo were pressing for the goal, Maffeo having to clear off the line in the 83rd minute. But against the run of play, Vedat Muriqi deflected the ball out of Villar's reach to give Mallorca the lead.

Into added time, a Vigo defensive slip went unpunished when Amath shot wide. Rajkovic made another save, this time from a Núñez header, but Mallorca held out to record their first win of the season.

Vigo: Villar; Mingueza, Núñez, Starfelt, Domínguez (Tapia 89), Ristic; Aspas, Beltrán (Rodríguez 89), De la Torre (Sotelo 76), Bamba; Larsen (Douvikas 67)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Van der Heyden (González 90+8), Lato (J, Costa 75); Rodríguez (Sánchez 90), Morlanes (Larin 75), S. Costa, Darder; Muriqi (Amath 90)