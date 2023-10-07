Real Mallorca 1 - Valencia 1

Mallorca got off to a flying start when Dani Rodríguez scored after five minutes after a mistake by Valencia central defender Cristhian Mosquera. The Valencia response saw Pepelu hit the post from a free kick on 16 minutes.

Muriqi had the ball in the net for Mallorca on 33 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Into added time at the end of the first half, Diego López headed in Correia's cross to equalise for Valencia.

The woodwork saved Valencia after 60 minutes and good work between Gónzalez and Sánchez, and Mamardashvili denied Rodríguez four minutes later.

After this, neither side really threatened. A point for Mallorca after a start which had promised more.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Valjent, Nastasic, Lato (J. Costa 70); Sánchez (Amath 70), S. Costa (Mascarell 74), Darder (Morlanes 74), Rodríguez; Abdón (Larin 61), Muriqi

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Correia (Gasiorowski 90+3), Mosquera, Gabriel, Özkacar (Foulquier 72); López (Guillamón 72), Pepelu, Guerra, Duro; Amallah, Yaremchuk (Pérez 58)

Attendance: 17,659.