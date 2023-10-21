Real Sociedad 1 - Real Mallorca 0

A bright start by Mallorca and a number of chances weren't enough to break their winless record in San Sebastian; twelve consecutive defeats since 2007.

The main culprit was the Canadian striker Cyle Larin, who had two opportunities very early on and a third on ten minutes when he was put in by Dani Rodríguez. Larin was getting into the right positions but not taking advantage.

Mallorca went into the break having been the better side, Rodríguez having also headed wide on the half hour.

On 51 minutes, a Rodríguez shot drew a fine save from Remiro in the Sociedad goal. The rebound fell to Larin, who shot straight at the keeper.

Former Mallorca player Take Kubo was now on as a sub and immediately made a difference. His cross for Brais Méndez put Sociedad one-nil up after 64 minutes.

With a minute left of normal time, it looked as if Mallorca would get a deserved equaliser. First Amath, then Muriqi, then Amath again were denied in a penalty area scramble.

Sociedad: Remiro; Aritz (Traoré 60), Zubeldia (Le Normand 69), Pacheco, Aihen; Zubimendi, Merino, Brais; Zakharyan (Barrenetxea 46), Carlos (Kubo 60), Oyarzabal (Sadiq 84)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Valjent, Nastasic, Copete (Morlanes 69), Lato (J. Costa 69); Sánchez (Amath74), S. Costa, Rodríguez (Llabrés 86); Larin (Abdón 74), Muriqi.