Real Mallorca 0 - Getafe 0

Mallorca had the ball in the net on three minutes through Muriqi, but the goal was ruled out for a clear offside by Dani Rodríguez.

The first half was very scrappy with little sign of goal-scoring opportunities until two came along around the half-hour mark. Martin Valjent headed wide for Mallorca and then Mason Greenwood shot just past the post for Getafe.

Jaume Costa was put in for a shot by Abdón Prats on 55 minutes which was just wide, and immediately afterwards Abdón tested David Soria in the Getafe goal. Soria denied sub Cyle Larin from a Rodríguez 69th minute cross.

That was the last of the meaningful action. Mallorca were the better side, the Getafe approach summed up by the fact that they committed 25 fouls. Getafe had no shots on target, and Mallorca - for once - had the majority of the possession.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Gónzález, Valjent, Nastasic, J. Costa (Lato 90+2); Sánchez (Amath 65), Mascarell (Morlanes 89), S. Costa, D. Rodríguez (Maffeo 89); Abdón (Larin 65), Muriqi

Getafe: Soria; Iglesias (Milla 90+2), Mitrovic, Alderete, Rico; Carmona (Aleña 71), Djené, Maksimovic, Greenwood; Latasa (Mata 60), Mayoral (O. Rodríguez 90+2)