Real Betis 2 - Real Mallorca 0

The match had barely started when Mallorca's Kosovar striker Vedat Muriqi was elbowed by Betis centre-back Germán Pezzella - a yellow for the Argentine. After seven minutes, left-back Juan Miranda crossed, and Brazilian striker Willian José got ahead of Raíllo to put Betis one-nil up.

Martin Valjent went into the book after 15 minutes for bringing down Pérez, and the Betis fans were soon shouting for a yellow for a foul by Raíllo on Willian José. Omar Mascarell then got a yellow for fouling Isco on 26 minutes, soon after which Pérez shot just wide and Mallorca had a goal by Muriqi disallowed for offside (fractionally).

Cyle Larin was booked for protesting and just before the end of normal time in the first half, Mascarell was shown a second yellow for an apparent step on Marc Roca. It shouldn't have been, as it was the other way round. There was no VAR check because it wasn't a straight red. Assistant coach Toni Amor was meanwhile also shown red.

Coach Javier Aguirre replaced Valjent with midfielder Sergi Darder for the second half. And it was Darder who set Muriqi up for a shot on the turn which went past the post on 54 minutes. Five minutes later, it was the same combination, Muriqi missing when Larin was in a better position to strike.

The promise that Darder was offering was dashed on 65 minutes when Isco and sub Luiz Henrique put in Ayoze Pérez to make it two for Betis. Isco should have made it three when he dribbled past Rajkovic but put his shot wide. And Luiz Henrique might also have grabbed a third when he put a shot high in added time.

Mallorca could feel aggrieved at the sending-off, but Betis were generally the better on the day.

Betis: Bravo; Bellerín, Pezzella, Riad (Carvalho 69), Miranda; G. Rodríguez, Roca; Diao (Henrique 61), Isco (Fekir 87), Pérez; Willian José (Ezzalzouli 69)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González (Maffeo 60), Valjent (Darder 46), Raíllo, Nastasic, J. Costa; Sánchez (D. Rodríguez 60), Mascarell, S. Costa; Larin (Morlanes 69), Muriqi (Abdón 82)