Real Mallorca went down 2-0 to Real Betis on Saturday afternoon which saw another diabolical refereeing performance from Sr Miguel Ortiz Arias. He sent off a Mallorca player by mistake and chalked off a Muriqi equaliser offence that didn’t exist, one in which VAR took only five seconds to review. It was clear to see on TV replays that a Betis defender’s hand was further forward than any part of Muriqi’s body. Betis went ahead after just seven minutes when a mistake between returning captain Raillo and goalkeeper Rajkovic allowed Willian Jose to tap in the opener from a couple of yards. On the stroke of half time, our midfielder Oscar Martorell, who had already been booked, was shown a second yellow for allegedly stamping on Betis player Marc Roca’s foot. Slow motion images during and after the game showed clearly that Roca had in fact stepped on Martorell’s foot. It is very likely that Mallorca will appeal the sending off decision.

Despite vigorous protest that saw our assistant manager Toni Amor being sent off, Mallorca were up against it and the game was out of sight when Ayoze decided the tie with a strike in the 65th minute. Mallorca had a couple of half chances but down to ten men we were never in the game, giving the ball away on countless occasions. Questions are now being asked about coach Javier Aguirre as his team selections seem to be rather controversial. Depending on results this weekend, Mallorca could now be about to fall into the relegation zone.

La Liga postpone next Sunday's Mallorca-Cadiz game

La Liga have requested that the Spanish football federation postpone the match between Mallorca and Cadiz scheduled for November 12, after FIFA had rescheduled the international game between Israel and Kosovo to be played the same day. That game was due to be played in October but was called off after the outbreak of the conflict with Gaza.

RCD Mallorca have received notification of a definite call-up for player Vedat Muriqi to play in the match, which affects our game in the Son Moix. La Liga have said they regret that once again FIFA make these types of decisions about the calendar without taking into account or agreeing with the domestic competition. The postponement means that Mallorca won’t play for 15 days as the 18th-19th are scheduled for international games. It looks like when the game is rescheduled in a tight fixture list, we will have to play two games in five days.