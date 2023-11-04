Real Mallorca went down 2-0 to Real Betis on Saturday afternoon which saw another diabolical refereeing performance from Sr Miguel Ortiz Arias. He sent off a Mallorca player by mistake and chalked off a Muriqi equaliser offence that didn’t exist, one in which VAR took only five seconds to review. It was clear to see on TV replays that a Betis defender’s hand was further forward than any part of Muriqi’s body. Betis went ahead after just seven minutes when a mistake between returning captain Raillo and goalkeeper Rajkovic allowed Willian Jose to tap in the opener from a couple of yards. On the stroke of half time, our midfielder Oscar Martorell, who had already been booked, was shown a second yellow for allegedly stamping on Betis player Marc Roca’s foot. Slow motion images during and after the game showed clearly that Roca had in fact stepped on Martorell’s foot. It is very likely that Mallorca will appeal the sending off decision.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.