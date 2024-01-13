Real Mallorca drew 1-1 against Celta in their first division clash as they unveiled their new refurbished stadium in a glitzy ceremony which underlined how much the club has evolved under its American owners. The visitors went ahead in the 9th minute with Mallorca scoring just before half time.

On Friday night there were fireworks, upbeat disco music, videos, an impressive light display and even a singer performing Mallorca´s anthem from the bar of the new VIP lounge.

It is 25 years since Real Mallorca left their old stadium, Luis Sitjar, in the centre of Palma and moved to Son Moix. Presiding over the event was Real Mallorca chairman, Andy Kohlberg, who is also the vice chairman and co-owner of Phoenix, Arizona NBA franchise Phoenix Suns. The launch on Friday night was more Phoenix Suns than Luis Sitjar and the new-look stadium has a large VIP bar and restaurant area and also the running track has finally been removed bringing the fans closer to the pitch. Guests at the launch included Marga Prohens, President of the Balearic government and all the leading local authorities.

Andy Kohlberg made his speech in Spanish and said that he felt like an adopted Mallorcan. Under his leadership the club has made important steps forward especially off the pitch.Not only has the new Son Moix got the facilities to host first division football matches it can also be used for other sports and even concerts and parties.

I am not a regular at the Son Moix but you can easily notice the new atmosphere of a club which is going places. My early memories of Luis Sitjar was of fans eating bags of sun-flower seeds or pipas while they watched the match. The new Son Moix is more a case of burgers and hot-dogs with the corporate side of football being brought to the forefront.