On the day the newly-refurbished Son Moix had its official opening, the pre-match extravaganza was a spectacular affair. Apart from the many attractions going on behind the North stand, inside the ground we had hundreds of Mallorcan dancers in traditional costume, a symphony orchestra playing the Mallorca anthem La Balanguera, a DJ playing something I’m told is modern music, a lot of demonios breathing fire, a host of “Bob the Builders” coming onto the pitch wearing hard hats, and the match officials doing a line-dance as part of their pre-match warm-up.

However, the visitors didn’t read the script and after only 10 minutes they opened their account. Niggly Celta captain Iago Aspas hit a first-time screamer past a helpless Rajkovic who was stunned, as were the 21,130 crowd and a deadly hush engulfed the Son Moix.

Our Canadian striker Cyle Larin once again (without the injured Muriqi) led the line and he missed five chances. He scored with one of them in the 43rd minute but with the other four his shooting couldn’t have burst a paper bag. In his favour, Larin ran his socks off but we should have been home and hosed long before full time. Vedat Muriqi would have scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Larin just cannot finish the numerous chances that are put on a plate for him.

Mallorca dominated the game from start to finish, Larin showing plenty of strength and speed, and if he had taken advantage of only a third of the chances he has had in the league so far this season, he would have scored over 12 goals. As it is, he’s netted a paltry two.

With only three La Liga wins in 2023/24, Mallorca knew three points in this mid-season relegation clash could prove to be the turning point in what has been an underwhelming campaign so far.

Celta gained a precious point as they try to leave the relegation zone and as for Mallorca they now have the last sixteen Copa del Rey tie away at Tenerife on Tuesday night at 10pm (9pm locally). Mallorca’s next La Liga game is another vital encounter, next Saturday at 4.15, this time at Villarreal who are level with us on 19 points.

PS: I had a premonition that after all the pre-match razzamatazz (which was something special), the game itself would be a bit of an anti-climax, which it was.