Villarreal 1 - Real Mallorca 1

21-year-old 'Binissalemer' Javi Llabres came off the bench in the 90th minute to score a late, late equaliser in a game that certainly won’t remain in the memory bank for too long. Llabres, a youth team player who was out on loan to La Segunda side Mirandes last season, was a prolific scorer when coming through the ranks of Real Mallorca and has become a local hero overnight.

With both Villarreal and Mallorca out of form, the first half was nondescript, with Mallorca looking like they had a Tenerife cup win hangover. Our decision making in the final third wasn’t good and lone striker Larin’s chances you could have counted on one hand.

Villarreal’s big Norwegian battering ram striker Alexander Sorloth proved to be a huge problem for our defence, and a mistake by the normally reliable Samu Costa saw Sorloth score from close range. The dull first half came to an end with both teams continuing to give the ball away without creating any more chances. Surely the second half would be better. It was for Mallorca, marginally, as coach Aguirre shuffled the pack, changing to four at the back with two upfront.

Then in the 79th minute a sight that all Mallorquinistas have been awaiting for what seemed an eternity, Vedat Muriqi was warming up on the touchline. Could he defy the odds and make an appearance with time running out? Aguirre said on Friday that Muriqi wasn’t match fit but as the situation required, it was a case of needs must. Desperate times needed desperate measures. As expected, Muriqi was on the periphery for the short time he was on but it augurs well to see the big Kosovan striker back in the fray. Towards the end, Sergi Darder who, once again, didn’t seem interested, came off and Llabres took his place – one Mallorca-born player on for another. With time running out, ex-Villarreal player Manu Morlanes broke through on the right, putting over a speculative ball and Llabres showed tremendous bravery to beat ex-Man United centre back Eric Bailly to a cross and his volley had just enough 'umph' to beat Villarreal’s Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

* Mallorca got out of jail on Saturday evening, grabbing a point that tasted like victory, leaving the Palma side five points away from relegation with other weekend games still to be played. We’ll need a huge improvement on Wednesday night at 19:30 when we play unstoppable table-toppers Girona in the Copa del Rey quarter finals. On paper it looks 'mission impossible' for Real Mallorca but it’s the cup and we’re at home. Expect an upset!