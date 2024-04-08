As the dust settles on Real Mallorca’s defeat on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey final, it now appears that the club is in the market for a new manager.

Apparently, current Mexican head coach Javier Aguirre has rejected several renewal offers, so the club has three coaches on their agenda.

Diego Martinez, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eder Sarabia are reported to be the favourites.

Ruud van Nistelrooy coached PSV last season and is without a team.

It would be his first stint in Spain as a coach and he has said that he would like to return to management but perferably in Spain or England.

