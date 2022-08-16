From October 20th - 23rd 2022 the exceptional club Golf Son Muntaner near Palma de Mallorca

will be host of the Mallorca Golf Open as part of the 2022 schedule of the DP World Tour. The

elite of the DP World Tour is fighting for a total purse of 2 million US-Dollars the second edition

of this top event

Son Muntaner, August 2022 – In mid-October, Mallorca will welcome the stars of the DP

World Tour to the popular holiday island for the eighth time. The premiere in 1988 was won

by none other than the legendary Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros. At last year's Mallorca

Golf Open the Dane Jeff Winther celebrated his emotional debut victory on the DP World

Tour, having his family on site.



The top golf course Golf Son Muntaner member of "European Tour Destinations", acts as

the venue for the event. The course was designed by German golf course designer Kurt

Rossknecht in 2000. As early as 2009, Golf Son Muntaner proved that the slightly hilly

course, which leads through magnificent Mediterranean vegetation, is ready for major

international events: During the Mallorca Skins Games when Martin Kaymer (D), Justin Rose

(ENG), Josè Maria Olazabal (SPA) and Robert Karlsson (SWE) were teeing off at Golf Son

Muntaner, showcasing the challenging setup of the golfcourse.



The Mallorca Golf Open is part of the DP World Tour's "Spanish Swing", with three events on

the Iberian Peninsula. You can expect a strong field of participants, as the DP World Tour is

heading towards the home stretch towards the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at

this stage.



The Mallorca Golf Open is an event that has the support of the public institutions of both the

Balearic Government and the Consell Insular, as well as Ayuntamiento de Palma.

Tickets for this year's edition will go on sale in a few days and many golf fans are expected to

be present.

Golf Son Muntaner: the new home of the Mallorca Golf Open

With Golf Son Muntaner, one of three golfcourses in the Arabella Golf Group, the choice fell

on one of the best and iconic courses in Mallorca: The golf course is situated only 10

minutes by car from the famous city-center of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Balearic

Islands.

Golf Son Muntaner and the Arabella Golf Resort with its 3 hotels and 3 golfcourses are

nominated in two main categories (best golfcourse in Spain & best eco friendly golf resort

worldwide) at the prestigious World Golf Awards and is looking forward staging the

Mallorca Golf Open 2022.

Francisco Vila, CEO Arabella Hoteles e Inversiones de España, S.A.: “Arabella Golf Mallorca is

very proud to announce the upcoming DP World Tour tournament, the Mallorca Golf Open.

"This will be the first time that our flagship course, the only one in the Balearic Islands that is

member of the prestigious association European Tour Destinations, will host a professional

tournament of the highest level, following the legacy that Golf Son Vida started in 1990 and

1994, where Severiano Ballesteros and Barry Lane were proclaimed champions.

Are you ready to swing your best shot? The best golf in the world is about to arrive at

Arabella Golf Mallorca.“

Facts & figures: Mallorca Golf Open 2022

Date: October 19th – 23rd

Prizemoney: 2,0 Million US-Dollar

Venue: Golf Son Muntaner, Mallorca, Spain

Field: 120 players

Defending Champion: Jeff Winther (DEN)