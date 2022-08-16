Placeholder
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 16/08/2022 16:46
From October 20th - 23rd 2022 the exceptional club Golf Son Muntaner near Palma de Mallorca
will be host of the Mallorca Golf Open as part of the 2022 schedule of the DP World Tour. The
elite of the DP World Tour is fighting for a total purse of 2 million US-Dollars the second edition
of this top event
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Son Muntaner, August 2022 – In mid-October, Mallorca will welcome the stars of the DP
World Tour to the popular holiday island for the eighth time. The premiere in 1988 was won
by none other than the legendary Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros. At last year's Mallorca
Golf Open the Dane Jeff Winther celebrated his emotional debut victory on the DP World
Tour, having his family on site.


The top golf course Golf Son Muntaner member of "European Tour Destinations", acts as
the venue for the event. The course was designed by German golf course designer Kurt
Rossknecht in 2000. As early as 2009, Golf Son Muntaner proved that the slightly hilly
course, which leads through magnificent Mediterranean vegetation, is ready for major
international events: During the Mallorca Skins Games when Martin Kaymer (D), Justin Rose
(ENG), Josè Maria Olazabal (SPA) and Robert Karlsson (SWE) were teeing off at Golf Son
Muntaner, showcasing the challenging setup of the golfcourse.


The Mallorca Golf Open is part of the DP World Tour's "Spanish Swing", with three events on
the Iberian Peninsula. You can expect a strong field of participants, as the DP World Tour is
heading towards the home stretch towards the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at
this stage.


The Mallorca Golf Open is an event that has the support of the public institutions of both the
Balearic Government and the Consell Insular, as well as Ayuntamiento de Palma.
Tickets for this year's edition will go on sale in a few days and many golf fans are expected to
be present.

Golf Son Muntaner: the new home of the Mallorca Golf Open
With Golf Son Muntaner, one of three golfcourses in the Arabella Golf Group, the choice fell
on one of the best and iconic courses in Mallorca: The golf course is situated only 10
minutes by car from the famous city-center of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Balearic
Islands.

Golf Son Muntaner and the Arabella Golf Resort with its 3 hotels and 3 golfcourses are
nominated in two main categories (best golfcourse in Spain & best eco friendly golf resort
worldwide) at the prestigious World Golf Awards and is looking forward staging the
Mallorca Golf Open 2022.
Francisco Vila, CEO Arabella Hoteles e Inversiones de España, S.A.: “Arabella Golf Mallorca is
very proud to announce the upcoming DP World Tour tournament, the Mallorca Golf Open.

"This will be the first time that our flagship course, the only one in the Balearic Islands that is
member of the prestigious association European Tour Destinations, will host a professional
tournament of the highest level, following the legacy that Golf Son Vida started in 1990 and
1994, where Severiano Ballesteros and Barry Lane were proclaimed champions.
Are you ready to swing your best shot? The best golf in the world is about to arrive at
Arabella Golf Mallorca.“

Facts & figures: Mallorca Golf Open 2022
Date: October 19th – 23rd
Prizemoney: 2,0 Million US-Dollar
Venue: Golf Son Muntaner, Mallorca, Spain
Field: 120 players
Defending Champion: Jeff Winther (DEN)