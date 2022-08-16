From October 20th - 23rd 2022 the exceptional club Golf Son Muntaner near Palma de Mallorca
will be host of the Mallorca Golf Open as part of the 2022 schedule of the DP World Tour. The
elite of the DP World Tour is fighting for a total purse of 2 million US-Dollars the second edition
of this top event
Son Muntaner, August 2022 – In mid-October, Mallorca will welcome the stars of the DP
World Tour to the popular holiday island for the eighth time. The premiere in 1988 was won
by none other than the legendary Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros. At last year's Mallorca
Golf Open the Dane Jeff Winther celebrated his emotional debut victory on the DP World
Tour, having his family on site.
Two million-dollar prize money for Mallorca Golf tournament
Some of the top players in Europe are expected to compete
