At a press conference on Friday, Rafael Nadal broke his silence and settled all the rumours regarding his wife's health.

"As you know, I have a personal situation that is very important to me. And I have to manage everything. There is all kind of information in the press about my wife's condition, but my wife is fine. Let's drop it.

"These are situations that are sometimes more difficult to manage when you are away from home. I am trying to be myself, stay calm and and be focused on what I have to do, but sometimes things are not that easy."

Mery Perelló, now 32 weeks pregnant, was admitted to hospital last week for observation.