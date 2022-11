In Sencelles, a giant screen had been installed at the sports centre to watch the Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix on Sunday. The people of the village were not disappointed.

Augusto Fernández, 25, who was born in Sencelles, became world champion. Prior to the race, he was 9.5 points clear of his nearest rival, Japan's Ai Ogura, who came off his bike on the seventh lap. Out of the race, this handed the world title to Fernández regardless of the result. As it was, Fernández finished second and follows Izan Guevara, the Mallorcan who recently became the Moto3 world champion.

Mallorca has now produced four world champions - the others are Jorge Lorenzo and Joan Mir.