Calvia born Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio is heading to Aston Villa, according to reports in the local media this morning. Marco, 27, joined Real Madrid from Real Mallorca but he has struggled to find a regular place in the team.

First-team manager Unai Emery is keen to add star quality to his attack during the off-season after finishing in a promising seventh position in the Premier League standings during his first season in charge. Asensio could look to the riches of the Premier League but will have to accept swapping the Champions League for the Europa Conference League next season. Asensio also has had offers from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Italian outfit AC Milan.

Born in Palma to a Dutch mother and a Spanish father, Asensio joined RCD Mallorca in 2006 from CF Platges de Calvià.

Asensio struggled with growth deficiencies in his knees during his youth, which only subsided when he was a teenager