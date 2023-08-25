It had been widely reported that the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, would announce his resignation on Friday. But he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the federation that he would not be resigning. "A social assassination is taking place," he stated.

The controversial kiss with Jennifer Hermoso following Spain's World Cup win and the images of him grabbing his crotch at the final whistle have led to widespread condemnation and to calls for him to resign.

On learning that he would not be resigning, members of the victorious team voiced their condemnation. Alexia Putellas tweeted: "This is unacceptable. No more." The team's goalkeeper, Mallorcan Cata Coll, said: "What a shame that 23 footballers are not the protagonists. It's over!" Star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí tweeted: "There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this."

From the men's game, Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, who won his second cap for Spain in March, said: "I am sad and disappointed. As a footballer and as a person I don't feel represented by what happened today. Wearing the Spanish national team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career. I don't know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."

Journalist Guillem Balague, a regular contributor on Spanish football to the BBC, posted on social media: "Against all the reporting, against the advice of people close to him, against the wish of the government (who will now go after him), Rubiales surprises even his close circle and insists he will not resign. Embarrassing, his explanations are obsolete. He will have to be pushed out."