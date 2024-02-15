In an interview with a La Sexta programme on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal spoke about his decision to accept the offer to become Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador.
Rafa Nadal on his decision to become Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador
He understood that there were people who believed he had sold himself for the money
Awful people but I guess he will have to find that out for himself.