In an interview with a La Sexta programme on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal spoke about his decision to accept the offer to become Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador.

He understood that there were people who believed he had sold himself for the money, and he accepted that communication of the announcement could have been better.

"I don't believe that Saudi Arabia needs me to wash any image. It is a country that has opened up to the world, it is a country with great potential, so it is logical that the world goes there. The feeling is that everything is bought with money and that now Rafa has also sold himself to the money. I understand that people may think that, that there are things that today have to be improved, without a doubt, and that it is a country that is very backward in many ways.

"If the country does not achieve the evolution I believe it has to over the next ten to 15 years, then I will tell you that I was completely wrong. I have to work with values that are correct for me. If this doesn't happen, I will say that I made a mistake."