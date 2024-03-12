The ATP250 Mallorca Championships has just confirmed its first participant: Christopher Eubanks, last year's champion, will once again grace the grass courts Mallorca Country Club.

27 years old Eubanks returns to the island with the determination to defend the title he secured last year. The Mallorca Championships, scheduled from June 22nd to June 29th in Santa Ponsa promises an exciting contest featuring some of the world's finest players.

Reflecting on his experience in Mallorca, Eubanks expressed his enthusiasm to return to the tournament that left him with unforgettable memories.

"Winning in Mallorca last year was a significant milestone in my career. The hospitality and support from the fans were incredible, and I'm excited to be back to defend my title," he said.

Toni Nadal, the tournament's sporting director, was very satisfied with this first signing for the competition.

"Eubanks is one of the players who made the most progress last year, and he is a great specialist on grass courts. He won his first tournament here in Mallorca, and for us, it is a great milestone to have last year's champion returning to defend the title".

The Mallorca Championships 2024 is the only grass-court ATP tournament in the Mediterranean, and Christopher Eubanks' participation adds a special element to this international competition organized by Emotion Group.

The tennis community eagerly anticipates witnessing how the player defends his title on the courts of the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.

Tickets and details: www.mallorca-championships.com/

Christopher Eubanks

Partnering with Mackenzie McDonald, Eubanks reached his first Major quarterfinal in doubles at the 2020 US Open.

He entered singles qualifying at Wimbledon 2021, where he lost in the first round to Viktor Troicki, who was playing his last professional tournament.

At the 2022 US Open, he recorded his first Major win as a qualifier by defeating Pedro Martínez.

He recorded his second Major main draw win at the 2023 Australian Open after defeating Soon-woo Kwon in five sets. He reached a new career-high ranking of No. 102 on February 13, 2023, before qualifying into the main draw at the 2023 Delray Beach Open where he lost to Aleksandar Vukic in the first round.

Ranked No. 119 at the 2023 Miami Open, Eubanks qualified for his third main draw by defeating wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh and Lukáš Klein, having gained entry as a wildcard in 2018 and 2019 (as his management company IMG owns the Miami Open).

He advanced to the second round for the first time with a win over compatriot Denis Kudla. Next, he defeated 17th seed and world No. 20 Borna Ćorić for the biggest win in his career so far to move to the third round. He then went one step further, having never won three ATP matches in a row, and defeated Grégoire Barrère in straight sets to reach his first Masters fourth round. As a result, he made his debut in the top 100.

He reached the quarterfinals defeating another Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, his best result ever at a Masters. He lost to fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

In June, he qualified for his first grass European tournament, the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart. At the next tournament, the 2023 Mallorca Championships, Eubanks defeated Alex Michelsen, third seed Ben Shelton, and Arthur Rinderknech to reach his first ATP tour level semifinal. He then saved 5 match points to defeat Lloyd Harris in the semifinals and reach his first final at ATP Tour level. He defeated Adrian Mannarino in the final in straight sets to win his first ATP tour title.[12] As a result of this performance he reached a new career high in the top 45 in the singles rankings of world No. 43 on July 3, 2023.

In his Wimbledon Championships debut at the 2023 tournament, he won his first match defeating Thiago Monteiro. In the second round he upset the 12th seed, Cameron Norrie to reach the third round at a Major for the first time.

He went one step further and defeated Christopher O'Connell to reach the second week of a Major for the first time. In the fourth round, he upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, his first top 10 and also top 5 win, and reached his first ever Major quarterfinal.

He lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets. After Wimbledon, Eubanks improved his career-high ranking to No. 31 on 17 July 2023 and reached the top 30 two weeks later at world No. 29.

In September, Eubanks participated in the 2023 Laver Cup as an alternate for Team World. Although he did not play in any of the main matches, he and fellow Team World alternate Milos Raonic defeated Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Fils in an exhibition match that took place after Team World won enough points to win the title.