Once again this year, Mallorca is set to host the International Masters Cycling Week, bringing together more than 300 riders from up to 15 different countries. As usual, the event features two main competitions: the XXVII Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca and the XXX Masters European Cup.

This year’s programme kicks off on Tuesday, October 8, with the XXVII Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca, comprising four races:

Tuesday, October 8: Alaro-Alaro (74 km for Masters 50-60 / 106.7 km for Masters 30-40)

The town of Alaro is joining the Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca Masters for the first stage of this year’s competition. This stage begins and ends in this beautiful Mallorcan municipality, taking cyclists through much of the Es Raiguer region, including the towns of Inca, Binissalem, Sencelles, and Biniali.

Masters 50-60 catergory route.

Masters 30-40 category route.

For this opening day, the Masters 50-60 category riders will cover a 74-kilometre route, starting first, while the Masters 30-40 category will tackle a longer distance of 106.7 kilometres.

Wednesday, October 9: Palma-Palma (74.1 km for Masters 50-60 / 106.6 km for Masters 30-40)

Palma continues its commitment to Masters cycling, hosting the start and finish of the second stage of the Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca on Wednesday, October 9. This stage will begin and end at the Son Moix sports complex.

Masters 50-60 category route.

Masters 30-40 category route.

The Masters 50-60 category will cover 74.1 kilometres, while the Masters 30-40 category will tackle 106.6 kilometres. This flat stage ends with a challenging final stretch where minor time differences among the overall favorites may emerge.

Thursday, October 10: Pro Cycle Hire Mallorca-Puerto Pollensa (83.3 km for Masters 50-60 / 103.4 km for Masters 30-40)

Pro Cycle Hire Mallorca and Pro Cycle Café Mallorca in Puerto Pollensa are once again sponsoring the third stage of the Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca for Masters, taking place on Thursday, October 10.

Masters 50-60 category route.

Masters 30-40 category route.

The stage starts and finishes on Corb Marí Street in Puerto Pollensa, covering 83.3 kilometres for the M50-60 category and 103.4 kilometres for the M30-40 category. The route, consistent with recent years, will take riders through Alcudia, Sa Pobla, Petra, and Santa Margalida.

Friday, October 11: Rte. Tolo’s-Puerto Pollensa (69.4 km for Masters 50-60 / 111.9 km for Masters 30-40)

The municipality of Pollensa, along with the beachfront Tolo’s Restaurant in Puerto Pollensa, will host the fourth and final stage of the Challenge Vuelta a Mallorca for Masters on Friday, October 11.

Masters 50-60 category route.

Masters 30-40 category route.

This thrilling stage includes ascents up Coll de sa Batalla and Coll de Femenia, followed by a steep descent to the finish line. The route remains unchanged from recent editions, featuring a 69.4-kilometre course for the M50-60 category and a 111.9-kilometre course for the M30-40 category.

Sunday, October 13: XXX Masters European Cup

As in recent years, Alcudia will once again host the Masters European Cup, marking the conclusion of the International Masters Cycling Week.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 13, starting at 9.15 am. The XXX Masters European Cup will feature a 70.5-kilometre course for the Masters 50-60 category and a 111.9-kilometer course for the Masters 30-40 category.