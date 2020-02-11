Fan's View
Real Mallorca sack general manager Maheta Molango
In a shock move, Real Mallorca’s board of directors announced the decision today to sack the General Manager Maheta Molango following a string of bad results which have seen the team drop to joint bottom of La Liga after losing 1-0 away at Espanyol on Sunday.
An official statement said “We would like to thank Maheta Molango for the past four years during which time we achieved successive promotions, improved the fan experience, established new marketing partnerships and improved our youth academy. His passion and hard work have set the standard for the club, and we wish him all the best in his future career."
“Alfonso Diaz, our currect Director of Finance, will become the interim CEO of Business Operations, as we continue to strengthen our management team in both business and football operations. We remain committed to the long term success of Real Mallorca. We have an important game on Saturday and ask for the continued support of all our fans.”
Under Molango leadership, Mallorca won back to back promotions and returned to La Liga after a six-year absence last June after a play-off against Deportivo La Coruña.
