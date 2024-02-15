When Antonio 'Toni' Frau talks about graceful animals, his eyes light up. "I grew up with horses, and they have always been an important part of my life," says the islander from Soller, who has made it his mission to protect the native horse breed in Mallorca. "I come from the Tramuntana Mountains and have spent my whole life here. Breeding Mallorcan horses is my hobby. I love this breed and will do everything I can to preserve it."

Antonio Frau was born in Soller and has lived there his entire life. He is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the local horse breed. Photos: The Mallorcans/ Sibylle Tiessen

Toni Frau has had daily contact with his four-legged friends since childhood. On his grandparents' estate, the robust animals were mainly used for field work. "There were no machines back then; the horses helped us with the harvest and provided us with a livelihood," he explains. In addition to olives, oranges played a particularly important role, with most of the fruit being exported to France.

Over the years, however, work on the land changed. "The harvest was taken over by machines, and tourism became more and more important. My parents eventually opened a bakery, hoping I would join the business. However, I didn't particularly like the idea," he says with a laugh. Call-up to the Spanish army came at just the right time for the young 'Solleric'. "I was sent to the north African coast near Ceuta, where I looked after the commander's horses. That was a wonderful time."

Toni Frau's son Antonio also loves horses more than anything and spends a lot of time in the saddle.

Returning to Soller after around 15 months in north Africa, Toni became increasingly interested in the history of the local horses. "The Mallorcan breed was almost extinct. There were only two stallions and four mares left. People here preferred to buy Spanish, Arabian horses, or a trotter rather than a Mallorcan horse."

Pedro Salas, another Mallorcan horse enthusiast, began breeding the remaining animals. Over the years, the population has grown well. There are now 336 horses registered with the Balearic Association for the Protection of the Mallorcan Horse Breed, with over 150 in Mallorca and the rest having been sold to the mainland or other countries. There is also a sperm bank to ensure the breed's preservation in the event of an epidemic or disease.

The native animals are considered to be particularly robust. They are versatile and can be used for sports, field work and transport.

The native horses are characterised by various features. "The Mallorcan horse must be jet black, with at most a white spot on the forehead. If the animal has even one white foot, it is no longer suitable for breeding and would be castrated. They are very muscular in the chest area, and their tails are lower than those of other breeds," Toni explains. "They are trusting and lovable, robust yet elegant, and versatile for sport, field work, and transport. You can ride them on flat terrain or take them on a trip into the mountains. They are simply all-rounders."

Antonio's son, also named Antonio, shares his father's love for horses and spends much of his time in the saddle. "He inherited that from me. He was already sitting on a horse when he could barely walk." Antonio currently prefers carriage rides, as he is unable to ride following a knee operation. He owns a total of twenty different carriages, including some with historical backgrounds, such as an heirloom purchased from Archduke Louis Salvador of Austria by his grandparents.

The Mallorcan breed is characterised, among other things, by its jet-black coat.

Regardless of whether he's in the saddle or on a carriage, he spends at least half the day with his animals. He currently has four young horses and a small herd of mares on a piece of land near Fornalutx. "From seven in the morning, when I feed them, until two o'clock in the afternoon, I'm busy with the animals every day. The horses are my life. I'd rather be in the afterlife without them."

