There is nothing better to beat the cold than a fantastic dish of Majorcan lamb. Jeff Harter, the leading U.S. chef based on the island, cooks up a lamb treat which is simple to prepare. Happy cooking. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Palma 30/12/2024 10:48
American Chef In Majorca, Jeff Harter, has lived in Mallorca for the past 18 years. He is originally from Boulder, Colorado and his skills range from first class cooking to extreme skiing, marathon running, rock climbing, surfing...you name it, but he is a champion when it comes to being in the kitchen.
