American Chef In Majorca, Jeff Harter, has lived in Mallorca for the past 18 years. He is originally from Boulder, Colorado and his skills range from first class cooking to extreme skiing, marathon running, rock climbing, surfing...you name it, but he is a champion when it comes to being in the kitchen.

Private chef Jeff Harter, who trained at Adria’s renowned El Bulli restaurant, is not only passionate about Mallorcan and Spanish food but also healthy, fresh and seasonal eating. He also specialises in plant-based Mediterranean cuisine and lifestyle on the island with a focus on sustainable, organic and local ingredients. He advocates a diet rich in a wide variety of organic, nutrient rich foods that provide the human body with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, proteins and fibre.

And he loves nothing more than exploring and experimenting with the natural ingredients Mallorca has to offer.