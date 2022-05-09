The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) today forecast a hot week in Mallorca and the Balearics with temperatures on the rise.

The regional spokesperson for Aemet, María José Guerrero, explained today that the rise in temperatures will be gradual throughout the week.

During today and tomorrow there will be some clouds during the afternoon. According to Aemet, these clouds could bring some scattered showers later today, but no rain is expected on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the skies will be clear across the islands, as they will be on Thursday and Friday, although some high cloud is expected.

Winds will generally be light with coastal breezes. Likewise, maximum temperatures this week will range between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius, reaching 30 degrees this Friday.