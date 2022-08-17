There are no weather alerts in Mallorca on Wednesday, but there is a yellow alert for the rissaga meteotsunami in Minorca. This can sometimes result in similar sea surges in Mallorca.

It will be quite breezy in areas and quite cloudy. There is a risk of rain more or less everywhere, with thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. On Thursday, weather stations are forecasting storms for the whole of the island, and the met agency Aemet has yellow warnings for storms and heavy rain in the east, the north and west of the island.

It is possible that these warnings could be increased, especially for the east of Mallorca.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia 33C, fresh southwesterly breeze easing to moderate northerly.

Andratx 31C, gentle south breeze in the morning; light from the north in the afternoon.

Deya 30C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light northerly after midday.

Palma 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle northwest.

Pollensa 35C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle north.

Sant Llorenç 32C, gentle breeze from the southwest easing to light northwest in the afternoon.

Santanyi 31C, light southerly breeze increasing to gentle westerly.

Highs on Tuesday - 37.6 Pollensa at 2.10pm; 37.3 Puerto Pollensa at 2pm; 36.0 Muro at 2.20pm.