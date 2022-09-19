A fine, sunny day, and maybe one to make the most of. Depending on area, cloud and possible showers are being forecast for Wednesday afternoon - this is mainly for southern areas. From Thursday into the weekend, the risk of showers increases, the south again more at risk on Thursday, then everywhere from Friday.

Daytime humidity on Tuesday up to around 50%.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 5 / 6):

Alcudia 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.

Andratx 29C, light north-northwest breezes.

Deya 27C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 30C, gentle northwest breezes

Pollensa 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle breeze from the north veering northeast.

Santanyi 29C, light northwest breeze in the morning; from the southeast in the afternoon.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Highs on Monday - 31.3 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 30.8 Palma (Port), 30.4 Es Capdellà.

There was a spot of rain on Monday in the mountains, while the change from "torrid" nights is producing nighttime lows that would have been unthinkable a week or so ago - 11.6C in Palma and 9.7C in the mountains at Son Torrella, Escorca. These are lower than usual for the time of year.