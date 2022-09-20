The 'cold drop' forecast by Aemet has led to a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Ibiza and Formentera on Wednesday. Although this alert isn't effective until 9pm, it may indicate the movement of the depression, as the risk of rain in Mallorca on Wednesday is minimal in the north of the island but quite high in southern areas tomorrow afternoon.

The forecast for the whole island is for quite a bit of sun but occasional cloud and the higher risk of showers in the south and parts of the Tramuntana. Unsettled conditions are due to continue through the weekend and into Monday, the risk of rain being up to 95% and for the whole of Mallorca from Saturday to Monday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 5 / 6; daytime humidity up to 50%):

Alcudia 28C, light east breeze increasing to gentle.

Andratx 29C, gentle southerly breeze easing to calm (rain risk 65% pm).

Deya 27C, light north breeze easing to calm (rain risk 70% pm).

Palma 29C, gentle southwest breeze in the morning; light northeast later on (rain risk 80% pm).

Pollensa 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle breeze from the east easing to light.

Santanyi 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east (rain risk 40% pm).

Highs on Tuesday - 31.1 Es Capdellà, 31.0 Porreres, 30.5 Binissalem.

Lows on Tuesday - 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.0 Lluc, 11.4 Binissalem.