We have weather alerts for the whole of Mallorca and the Balearics on Thursday - yellow for rain and thunderstorms active for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday, but amber for the east of Mallorca from midday Thursday.

Alerts are currently also active into Friday. All yellow for rain and thunderstorms, they are until midday in Ibiza and Formentera, until 6pm in Mallorca and until midnight Friday in Minorca.

It's not all gloomy for Thursday, as some sunny spells can be expected, especially in the south of Mallorca.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity up to 80%):

Alcudia 26C, moderate east breeze.

Andratx 27C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate.

Deya 25C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast.

Palma 24C, calm; moderate northeast breeze in the afternoon.

Pollensa 27C, moderate east breeze.

Sant Llorenç 25C, moderate to fresh easterly breezes.

Santanyi 25C, gentle to moderate east breezes.

A high on Wednesday of 28.7C in Palma (University).