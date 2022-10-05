We have weather alerts for the whole of Mallorca and the Balearics on Thursday - yellow for rain and thunderstorms active for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday, but amber for the east of Mallorca from midday Thursday.
We have weather alerts for the whole of Mallorca and the Balearics on Thursday - yellow for rain and thunderstorms active for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday, but amber for the east of Mallorca from midday Thursday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.