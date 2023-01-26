Occasional sun but mostly cloudy with a risk of thunderstorms for the whole island. High probability of some rain, heaviest in the north. Snowline at 700 to 800 metres.

Yellow alert for low temperatures for the whole of Mallorca except the north/northeast from midnight Thursday to 8am Friday.

Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north/northeast from 4pm Friday to midnight (this is due to be active for the whole of Saturday as well).

The good news is that there is some improvement forecast as from Sunday. Next week should see sunny skies and temperatures climbing to around 16C.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 12C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast.

Andratx 12C, light northwest-northeast breezes.

Deya 9C, light northwest breeze veering east.

Palma 12C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast.

Pollensa 12C, gentle northeast-east breezes.

Sant Llorenç 11C, light north-northwest breezes.

Santanyi 12C, light north-northeast breezes.

Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 14.1 Llucmajor, 13.3 Palma Port, 13.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.1 Campos (Salines Llevant), -0.9 Campos (Can Sion), -0.1 Palma Airport and University; Gusts of 61 km/h Capdepera, 52 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Precipitation of 3.4 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 2.9 Serra Alfabia, 2.7 Lluc.