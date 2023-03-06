The Palma Met Office said that a minimum temperature of -4.3 degrees Centigrade was registered in Escorca near Lluc at the end of last month and that February was far colder than normal.
Freezing February... minimum temperature reached -4.3 degrees!
Even the Met Office admit it was a cold month
Also in Weather
- Update: Six Mallorca roads still closed: stay away from the mountains until Thursday
- Search resumes for missing girl in Magalluf nine years on
- Temperatures on the rise the next few days in Mallorca
- Woman who took her own life in Palma store had a psychiatric history
- Briton arrested for rape in Santa Ponsa
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.