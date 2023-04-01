There is a yellow alert for thunderstorms for the north and Tramuntana from midnight Saturday to 4am Sunday; gusts up to 90 km/h. The yellow alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions in the south remain in place - from midnight Saturday to 8am and 10am Sunday respectively

Rain overnight should cease by dawn and give a generally sunny day for the whole of the island. Breezes easing in the afternoon, but they are due to pick up again on Sunday night.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 4/5):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, sunny with cloud in the afternoon; moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Andratx (8C) 18C, sunny; moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, sunny; moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Deya (8C) 17C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 17.

Palma (10C) 19C, sunny; fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (8C) 21C, sunny in the morning, quite cloudy in the afternoon; moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Porreres (5C) 20C, sunny with some cloud in the afternoon; moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, sunny; moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Santanyi (7C) 19C, sunny with occasional cloud; moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Sineu (7C) 19C, sunny with occasional cloud; moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.8 Puerto Pollensa, 22.7 Muro, 22.0 Petra; Lows of 8.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.4 Palma University, 9.8 Petra; Gusts of 63 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 50 Portocolom.