There could be some rain around pretty much anywhere on Monday morning. The chance of showers will persist in areas, but most of Mallorca should have a decent, sunny afternoon.

There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north of Mallorca from midnight Sunday to 6pm Monday; waves of three metres. Some quite stiff northerly breezes, and breezes predominantly from the north are due to be the pattern for the rest of the week.

The outlook until Saturday is for possible showers on Tuesday, then good for Wednesday and Thursday, with some cloud and possible rain on Friday and rather more so on Saturday. Temperatures up to Saturday ranging from 15C to 20C, with northern areas likely to be the warmest.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (8C) 19C, rain likely in the morning, sunny in the afternoon; fresh north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Andratx (8C) 17C, quite cloudy in the morning, sunnier by the afternoon; light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (6C) 17C, cloudy spells with possible rain; moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Deya (7C) 16C, outside chance of some rain in the morning, otherwise sunny with occasional cloud; gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 15, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Palma (7C) 18C, cloudy with a chance of rain, clearing by late afternoon; moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Pollensa (8C) 20C, rain likely in the morning, then sunny with occasional cloud; moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Porreres (5C) 18C, some rain possible in the morning, sunny in the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, cloudy morning, possible showers, improving in the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (6C) 17C, cloudy and rain likely in the morning, sunny in the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sineu (7C) 17C, low chance of some rain in the morning, then sunny with occasional cloud; fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - The weather alert for thunderstorms in the north and the Tramuntana during the night was pretty much bang on, and it did rain quite heavily in areas.

Highs of 20.6 Puerto Pollensa, 19.7 Portocolom, 18.8 Muro; Lows of 3.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.2 Campos; Gusts of 108 km/h Serra Alfabia, 82 Capdepera; Rainfall of 25.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 20.4 Lluc, 17.6 Arta.