A fine sunny day for the whole of the island after quite a chilly start. The outlook for the rest of the week and for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday is remaining fine with high temperatures of 21C and only a remote chance of rain at the weekend.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 5): Alcudia (9C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 19. Andratx (8C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 20. Binissalem (4C) 18C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 30%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20. Deya (7C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 19. Palma (5C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 21. Pollensa (7C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20. Porreres (4C) 20C, calm increasing to light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 21. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19. Santanyi (6C) 18C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 19. Sineu (5C) 19C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary - Highs of 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 19.7 Pollensa, 19.5 Capdepera; Lows of -0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.2 Campos, 2.5 Lluc; Rainfall of 14.4 litres per square metre Manacor, 14.0 Santanyi, 10.2 Campos.