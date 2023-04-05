Sunny with occasional cloud for the whole of Mallorca on Holy Thursday. Lovely weather really; temperatures not high by any means, but there is a typical April freshness and the breezes are modest and so not giving too much chill during the day. The outlook is for much of the same through the weekend and into next week.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 5): Alcudia (9C) 20C, light east and northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 20. Andratx (8C) 18C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 19. Binissalem (5C) 20C, light southeast and southwest breezes; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Deya (7C) 18C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19. Palma (4C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 20. Pollensa (7C) 20C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Porreres (4C) 21C, calm increasing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 21. Sant Llorenç (5C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Santanyi (4C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 20. Sineu (5C) 20C, calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 21. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary - Highs of 20.7 Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Llucmajor, 19.2 Palma University and Petra; Lows of -0.1 Campos, +0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.9 Lluc.