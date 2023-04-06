Good Friday and a very good Friday it will be - sunny skies, barely any cloud, and reasonably warm. The outlook now for the weekend indicates no risk of any rain, just more of the sunny weather. Next week, temperatures are forecast to rise. Weather stations suggest that this will be most evident in the interior, with a high of 27C currently predicted for Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 5): Alcudia (9C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Andratx (8C) 19C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Binissalem (5C) 21C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 23. Deya (7C) 19C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Palma (4C) 20C, gentle south breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Pollensa (8C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Porreres (5C) 21C, calm increasing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 23. Sant Llorenç (5C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Santanyi (5C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Sineu (5C) 21C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 23. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.5 Binissalem, 20.4 Puerto Pollensa, 20.1 Sineu; Lows of -1.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.8 Lluc, 1.9 Campos.