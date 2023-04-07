Another splendid day - sunny with some possible occasional cloud. Much the same for Easter Sunday, with greater possibility of cloud on Easter Monday; but no rain forecast.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (9C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 23. Andratx (9C) 19C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 21. Binissalem (6C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 25. Deya (7C) 19C, light north and northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 19, Mon: 21, Tue: 21. Palma (7C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 23. Pollensa (8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 24. Porreres (5C) 22C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 25. Sant Llorenç (7C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 22. Santanyi (6C) 19C, gentle west breeze switching east; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 21. Sineu (6C) 22C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 25. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 22.6 Puerto Pollensa, 21.9 Pollensa, 21.2 Llucmajor and Sineu; Lows of -1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.8 Lluc, 2.5 Campos.