More fine Easter weather on Monday. Looks like there may be some mist or fog in areas, especially after dark. The outlook continues to be for quite high temperatures on Wednesday but for a significant drop on Thursday. Still only an outside chance of rain on Thursday, with temperatures climbing again into the weekend.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (8C) 22C, cloudy morning, sunny later and with possible fog in the evening; light northeast-north breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 20.

Andratx (9C) 20C, sunny with occasional cloud; light south breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (6C) 24C, sunny with occasional cloud; light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 20.

Deya (8C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud, mist in the evening; light northwest breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 25, Thu: 17.

Palma (7C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud, may be foggy in the afternoon; light south-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 24, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (8C) 22C, sunny with high cloud; light north and east breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 28, Thu: 21.

Porreres (6C) 24C, sunny with occasional cloud and some fog in the evening; light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 20.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 22C, sunny with occasional cloud and with fog possible in the evening; light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 23, Wed: 28, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (7C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud and fog late on; light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 21, Wed: 24, Thu: 18.

Sineu (6C) 22C, calm increasing to light east breeze, some fog expected in the evening; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 18.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 23.5 Puerto Pollensa, 22.2 Pollensa, 21.7 Muro; Lows of +0.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.1 Lluc, 3.1 Campos.